Football: Chelsea beat Spurs 2-0 to keep dwindling title hopes alive

LONDON (REUTERS) - Chelsea kept alive their remote Premier League title chances with a 2-0 win over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (Jan 23), set on their way by an exquisite strike from Hakim Ziyech which was quickly followed up by a Thiago Silva header.

Ziyech broke the deadlock in the 47th minute when he received the ball on edge of the box after Callum Hudson-Odoi surged forward and the Moroccan curled his shot into the top corner with Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris rooted to the spot.

Thomas Tuchel's men sealed their first league win of 2022 eight minutes later when Silva, despite being sandwiched between two Spurs defenders, headed home a free kick floated into the box by Mason Mount.

Spurs, previously unbeaten in nine league games under former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, thought they had taken the lead in the first half when Harry Kane put the ball in the net, but referee Paul Tierney ruled the England striker pushed Silva off the ball before turning and firing it past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The win - Chelsea' fourth this season over Spurs, including a two-legged league cup semi-final this month - left the Blues in third place on 47 points, 10 points behind leaders Manchester City who have played a game fewer, and one point behind second-placed Liverpool who have two games in hand over the Blues.

Spurs are seventh on 36 points although they have played four fewer games than Chelsea.