Football: Changes to Sultan of Selangor Cup squad owing to Home's success

SINGAPORE - As a result of Home United's success in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, the Republic's Sultan of Selangor Cup squad will see several changes to its list.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Friday (Aug 17) that Balestier Khalsa coach Marko Kraljevic has been given the reins to the team, replacing the Protectors' Aidil Sharin. Eight Home players (Rudy Khairullah, Faizal Roslan, Aqhari Abdullah, Shakir Hamzah, Hafiz Nor, Izzdin Shafiq, M. Anumanthan and Shahril Ishak) will also be replaced.

The new players selected are Syazwan Buhari, Ryutaro Megumi, Zulfadhmi Suzliman (all Tampines), Fadli Kamis, Hazzuwan Halim, Shaqi Sulaiman (all Balestier), Emmeric Ong, Hafiz Sulaiman (both Warriors FC), Wataru Murofushi (Albirex Niigata) and Iqbal Hussain (Hougang United).

This year's Sultan of Selangor Cup, now into its 17th edition, will be played on Aug 25 in Selangor's Shah Alam Stadium.

Last week, Singapore Premier League club Home won the AFC Cup Asean zone final after defeating Ceres Negros of the Philippines 3-1 on aggregate. Aidil's side will now play a two-legged inter-zonal tie with North Korean side April 25 Sports Club on Aug 21 and 28.

Coach Marko Kraljevic said: "Congratulations to Home United for their unprecedented victory in the AFC Cup. I believe they will continue to do Singapore football proud in the competition.

"At the same time, the Sultan of Selangor's Cup is a meaningful one with rich history grounding it. Having been in Singapore for over 20 years, I have seen and grasped the rivalry that exists between the two teams and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the Singapore Selection team for the first time.

"Shah Alam Stadium will not be an easy away ground to play in but we will be giving our all to show the fans a good game on 25 August."

The annual event will also feature a traditional curtain-raiser game between the veterans of Singapore and Selangor. Former Lions captains Fandi Ahmad, Razali Saad and Aide Iskandar are in the squad alongside names like Nazri Nasir, Steven Tan and Rafi Ali.

The Singapore-Selangor Schools Challenge Cup, which was introduced at last year's game at Singapore's National Stadium, will be competed at the Shah Alam Stadium for the first time by Under-16 boys from both sides.