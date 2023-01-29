Football: Casemiro scores twice as Man United beat Reading in FA Cup

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal. PHOTO: AFP
MANCHESTER, England - Manchester United’s Brazil midfielder Casemiro scored twice as they beat second-tier Reading 3-1 to reach the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday but Marcus Rashford was denied a record.

Visitors Reading were riding their luck and holding on until Casemiro opened the scoring in the 54th minute, dinking the ball over goalkeeper Joe Lumley from Antony’s pass.

The former Real Madrid player extended United’s lead four minutes later with a fizzing low shot from 25 metres.

Fred made it 3-0 before Reading had former Liverpool and England striker Andy Carroll sent off for a second yellow card.

Reading, managed by former title-winning United midfielder Paul Ince, scored a consolation through Amadou Salif Mbengue.

Rashford thought he had become the first United player to score in 10 successive home matches when he netted in the first half but his effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Reading had almost taken the lead against the run of play just before the interval when Junior Hoilett had a great chance but his close-range shot was well saved by David de Gea. REUTERS

