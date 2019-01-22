Football: Cardiff City's new striker Emiliano Sala was on board missing plane, says French police sources

LONDON (REUTERS) - Cardiff City's new signing Emiliano Sala was on board a light aircraft that lost radar contact over the English Channel late on Monday (Jan 22), French police sources said.

Emergency services have reported that a small plane - a Piper Malibu - travelling from Nantes to Cardiff went missing near the Casquets lighthouse, and British and French coastguards scoured the seas off Guernsey on Tuesday for the single-engine plane after it went missing on its way from Nantes in western France to the Welsh city of Cardiff.

The 28-year-old Argentine forward joined Premier League strugglers Cardiff City from French Ligue 1 Nantes last Saturday for a club-record fee of around 17 million euros (S$26.3 million). He had played in France since 2012.

Local coastguards were alerted by air traffic control on Monday evening that an aircraft with two people on board had gone missing.

Lifeboats and helicopters were sent out but the search was suspended four hours later as weather conditions worsened. Search teams resumed work on Tuesday morning.

"At this time, no trace of the missing aircraft had been found," Guernsey police said.

Cardiff's chairman Mehmet Dalman said: "We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night.

"We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further. We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala."

After completing his move from Nantes to Cardiff on Saturday, he returned to France to say goodbye to his team-mates.

Sala, who has scored 12 goals for Nantes this season, was set to train with Cardiff for the first time on Tuesday morning and expected to make his debut against Arsenal next week.