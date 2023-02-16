Football: Canada women's coach says players 'drained' amid pay equity dispute

TORONTO – Canada head coach Bev Priestman said on Wednesday the dispute between the women’s team and national governing body over pay equity issues and budget cuts has left her squad emotionally drained when their focus should be on World Cup preparations.

The reigning Olympic champions boycotted training last Saturday while demanding immediate changes but reversed course later that day as Canada Soccer called their strike unlawful and also threatened legal action.

The squad said they would play under protest at the four-nation SheBelieves Cup that starts this week in the United States but promised future boycotts if their demands over pay equity are not met.

“To start the year like this isn’t great but I think more importantly on the pitch you lose training sessions, you have players emotionally drained,” Priestman told reporters during a video call.

“It’s been draining and emotional for myself too, trying to navigate the difficult circumstances that I am in.

“So I want this resolved as quickly as both parties do, to be able to move forward, not lose sessions, have an energetic group that can focus on what happens on a soccer pitch.”

Members of the national squad said during a virtual call on Tuesday that if their concerns are not fixed in time, they would not attend the next team camp in April.

Priestman, whose team will use the SheBelieves Cup as part of their preparations for the July 20-Aug 20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, also said she was proud of her players and honoured to represent them.

“What comes out loud and clear to me is this group are not just fighting for themselves in the next six months,” said Priestman.

“What is really strong from this is to make sure that the next generation of players come through, have the same opportunity to represent themselves and perform at the highest level just like their counterparts.”

Priestman also shot down reports that she was considering her options after the World Cup but did admit that “regular opportunities” have come her way since she led Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“The biggest thing is I’m committed to this group of players and I’ve shared some incredible moments with them. And I want those moments to continue,” said Priestman.

“It is a really difficult circumstance, we can’t hide from that. But my aim is to be with this group of players and to share more incredible moments.”