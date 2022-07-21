Football: Call for calm and focus, as Lion City Sailors aim to navigate choppy SPL run-in

SINGAPORE - All of a sudden, Singapore Premier League (SPL) leaders Lion City Sailors' rudders are sputtering.

Last week, the defending champions dropped points in consecutive league matches for the first time this season after being held 1-1 by Geylang International. They had also drawn 1-1 with Hougang United a week earlier.

With 12 games to go, skipper Hariss Harun hopes his side can get back to winning ways against Tampines Rovers at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Sunday (July 24). But his rallying call to his teammates is simple: Do not panic.

Despite their recent blip, the Sailors remain five points clear of second-placed Albirex Niigata, who have a game in hand.

Hariss told The Straits Times on Thursday: "It's quite normal, and it's one of those periods in a season you tend to go through.

"It's part and parcel of competing at the top, and people expect us to win (most games).

"We are calm, but at the same time we know we have to stop the blip. And the good thing in football is you always have the next match to make it right."

Indeed, Sailors' players seem unflustered. Quite the opposite, in fact.

After a training session at Jalan Besar on Thursday morning, forward Gabriel Quak and midfielder Saifullah Akbar dumped a cooler of ice water over coach Kim Do-hoon after the squad presented the South Korean with a cake for his 52nd birthday.

Kim was all smiles then but the coach admitted the two consecutive draws mean the team's situation was "not ideal at all" and cited a lack of sharpness in the attacking third as a reason for the unsatisfactory results.

However, he added: "One thing has been clear in those two games: Every player who stepped out onto the pitch gave 100 per cent and pushed themselves until the final whistle.

"There was full commitment and a real drive to go get the win, and I take heart from that."