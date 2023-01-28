Football: Caicedo makes public plea to Brighton for Arsenal move

LONDON – Moises Caicedo has pleaded with Brighton & Hove Albion to accept a club record transfer fee amid interest from Arsenal in the midfielder.

The Premier League leaders have reportedly seen a £60 million (S$97.5 million) bid turned down for the Ecuadorian international.

“I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream (was) always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador,” Caicedo wrote on social media on Friday, ahead of the Seagulls’ FA Cup fourth-round clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

“I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.

“The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

Arsenal, chasing their first league title since 2003-04, are looking for cover in midfield after Mohamed Elneny suffered a knee injury, with no timeline on the Egyptian’s return.

Brighton previously sold defender Marc Cucurella to Chelsea in August for an initial fee of £55 million, potentially rising to £62 million in add-ons, so £60 million would be a club record.

Manager Roberto de Zerbi is determined to keep the 21-year-old Caicedo at least until the end of the season.

“He’s a good guy. He’s focused only on Brighton. I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season because in my opinion, it’s the best solution for him, for us,” he said.

“I spoke with him Wednesday and I told him my opinion. I think it’s always difficult to change during a season. For our way, it’s important for him to stay another four months with us.”

Brighton have already sold Belgium forward Leandro Trossard to Arsenal for £27 million during the current January transfer window. British media reported they were not interested in selling Caicedo too after he impressed in central midfield this season.

Caicedo, who has also been linked to a reunion with former manager Graham Potter at Chelsea, is under contract with Brighton until 2025.

“He is relaxed. He’s a good guy. I spoke with him like a father, not like a coach,” added de Zerbi.

“I understand when one player has the possibility to change team and go to a very big team.

“I understand. My work is to give the style of play, but to give also advice for his career, his life.”

Brighton are sixth in the Premier League standings halfway through the season and are in a strong position to qualify for European football for the first time in the club’s history. AFP, REUTERS