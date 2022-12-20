Football: Burnley boss Kompany will be ‘slightly offended’ if he’s not ribbed at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER – Former Manchester City captain and current Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said he will be “slightly offended” if he doesn’t receive some good-natured ribbing when he takes his side to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Clarets, relegated from the English Premier League last season, are flying high in the second tier, topping the table under their rookie Belgian boss.

Kompany, who is set to be feted with a statue at the Etihad Stadium, played for United’s local rivals from 2008 to 2019, captaining the side and winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

He said: “I’ve played a couple of times there as a player. It’s the first time I’m in it with Burnley. I’d feel almost offended if I didn’t get a bit of stick when I got there.

“Everything else I’ll take with a pinch of salt, it’s about the performance of the team for me.”

The 36-year-old Belgian has done a sterling job since taking over from club favourite Sean Dyche in June.

Despite losing a raft of players, including England international goalkeeper Nick Pope; defenders James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Nathan Collins; and attackers Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil, Kompany has forged promotion contenders from essentially a whole new squad.

To make the feat more impressive, he has also completely transformed the way Burnley play. Dyche’s more direct approach has given way to Kompany’s more progressive style.

Of the clubs in England’s top two divisions, only Premier League champions Manchester City (66.6 per cent) and Swansea City (63.9) boast higher average possession stats than Burnley (63.6).

Their possession stats last season was 39.1 per cent.

With a return to the top flight on the horizon if they maintain their form, Kompany is looking forward to facing United “to measure ourselves against some of the best”.

He said: “I’m not at Manchester City any more, I’m at Burnley and this is a north-west derby.

“It gives us the chance to measure ourselves against some of the best and see how close we are...

“It’s a game we want to perform in and improve in and measure where we’re at... it will be a test and we look forward to it.”