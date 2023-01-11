Football: Burn and Joelinton fire Newcastle into League Cup semis

LONDON – Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe was thrilled and said that it was “too long a wait” after his side earned a spot in the League Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, keeping alive the Magpies’ hopes of winning a first domestic trophy since their 1955 FA Cup success.

Second-half goals from defender Dan Burn and Brazilian Joelinton helped Newcastle beat Leicester City 2-0 at St James’ Park.

“We are delighted. It was what we wanted, the semi-final,” said Howe.

“The performance level was excellent from start to finish and we created lots of chances. Great performance.

“It was a brilliant moment for Dan Burn to score. I was asking him to speak and instead he stood up and danced! So when someone that popular has a moment like that we ask him to celebrate.

“It has been too long a wait. We are desperate to hurry up the processes and get the team successful. Now you want to get to the final. We have a huge test ahead, but we are delighted to be there. We are trying to be ambitious and take no backward steps.”

Missed chances have plagued Newcastle’s recent form and again they were wasteful in front of goal in the first half against Leicester, mustering 12 shots without finding the net, with Sean Longstaff the guilty party on two occasions.

The hosts almost edged in front immediately after the restart, but Joelinton’s prodded effort came out off the post, via a Marc Albrighton intervention.

It was left to Burn to finally break Leicester down, with the Newcastle-born fullback finishing well on the hour mark.

The home supporters did not have to wait long for a game-clinching second, as Joelinton made one count to make sure of the win.

“It would mean everything to win a trophy but we just need to focus on the next game, take it one game at a time and now we look to the Premier League,” defender Kieran Trippier told Sky Sports.

“We knew this was important because we went out of the FA Cup (a shock loss to Sheffield Wednesday in the third round), the lads were brilliant tonight.”

Leicester arrested a run of three successive defeats with victory over fourth-tier Gillingham in the FA Cup at the weekend, but they never looked like making it successive wins.

“The best team won,” manager Brendan Rodgers told the BBC.