Football: Brighton and Everton battle out dull 0-0 draw

BRIGHTON (REUTERS) - Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton fought out a 0-0 draw in a dour Premier League clash on Monday (April 12) after neither side managed to create any clear-cut chances with defences dominating at the Amex stadium.

The result left Everton eighth on 48 points from 30 games while Brighton moved one place up to 15th on 33 points from 31 games, seven ahead of the relegation zone with 18th-placed Fulham on 26 points from 32 matches.

Brighton had the upper hand in the first half and twice came close as Neal Maupay had a low shot deflected by Yerry Mina while Yves Bissouma fired over the bar with an acrobatic overhead kick from a tight angle.

Jakub Moder blazed a first-time shot off target after a corner midway through the second half as Brighton continued to press before Maupay volleyed wide from inside the penalty area.

Everton were forced to defend desperately as their keeper Robin Olsen tipped over a Lewis Dunk header in the 78th minute and the visitors also needed several frantic clearances in the closing stages to scrape a draw.

Everton, who were looking to set a club record of 10 away Premier League wins in a season, nearly snatched victory out of the blue in stoppage time as substitute Alex Iwobi shot inches over the crossbar.