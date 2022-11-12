Football: City are humans and humans can lose games, says Brentford’s Toney

LONDON – Ivan Toney was confident that he had the ability to overcome setbacks, and the skills to beat any team, and he proved exactly that on Saturday.

The Brentford striker bounced back from the disappointment of missing out on the England World Cup squad and did the unimaginable by scoring twice to stun Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League at their home ground.

“They might be Man City but they’re humans and humans can lose games,” said the 26-year-old, who netted the winner deep into stoppage time in the 98th minute.

“The only thing is just keep doing well. Keeping doing my best, doing well for the team and who knows what can happen.

“Obviously it’s disappointing (not going to the World Cup) but I know what I’m capable of and I won’t let it put me down. Just keep going and keep doing well for Brentford.”

City manager Pep Guardiola warned before the game that his stars could have “one eye” on staying injury-free before the World Cup and his fears were realised as his team slipped to a first home defeat since February, a run that saw them win 16 straight games at the Etihad before Saturday.

More crucially, City needed a win to move up the table before leaders Arsenal take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the later kick-off – that result was not available at press time. A defeat, or even a draw had they managed to hang on, meant Guardiola’s side will remain in second heading into the World Cup break.

Should the Gunners win, City, on 32 points, will be five behind Mikel Arteta’s men.

“The best team won, we struggled from the beginning and we couldn’t deal with their long balls,” Guardiola said on the BBC.

“They defended so deep and so well. We didn’t have the dynamic today because we were dictated by long balls we were losing.

“The game was so difficult, it was so tight. They did really well in the plan they had.”

Norwegian hotshot Erling Haaland was for once upstaged by his opposite number as Toney produced the perfect riposte to being overlooked by Gareth Southgate, getting above Aymeric Laporte in the 16th minute to head in his 10th goal of the season.

City equalised in first-half stoppage time as Phil Foden drilled a Kevin de Bruyne corner into the top corner.

The start to the second period was disrupted by a seven-minute stoppage for Laporte to receive treatment on a head injury.

City struggled to find their usual passing rhythm but did cut Brentford open with one stunning team move that Ilkay Gundogan should have finished.

That miss was costly as in the 10 minutes of stoppage time, they were eventually caught out by a clinical counter-attack as Toney tapped home.

“One of the most satisfying wins we’ve had,” said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

“Probably the single biggest-ever result, against one of the richest clubs in the world and we have one of the lowest budgets in the division. We’re just a bus stop in Hounslow. I’m unbelievably proud. Mind-blowing performance.” AFP