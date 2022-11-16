Football: Brazil's record does not make us favourites, says Rodrygo

TURIN – Brazil forward Rodrygo said they cannot be considered favourite to win a record-extending sixth World Cup in Qatar just because of their glittering record, but believes they have all the qualities needed to succeed.

Brazil finished top of the Conmebol qualifying group with a superb unbeaten record and six points ahead of Copa America champions Argentina.

“We’re not the big favourites just because we have the five stars on the crest of our jersey,” Rodrygo told Marca in an interview. “We’re among the strongest, that’s for sure, but there are other great teams.

“In a World Cup, there is no single favourite because there are strong teams, but we’re aware that we have a very strong group and we have everything we need to win the World Cup.”

Rodrygo said arch-rivals Argentina could pose a threat after their continental success.

“This is a World Cup and it’s difficult. But, after winning the Copa America, they showed that they’re very dangerous,” the former Santos player added.

Meanwhile, Brazil defender Marquinhos missed training on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury that also ruled him out of his club side Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 win over Auxerre on Sunday.

With just nine days to go until Brazil’s opening World Cup match against Serbia, the defender, a certain first-choice starter under coach Tite, underwent physiotherapy while the rest of his team mates worked on the pitch at Juventus’s facilities in Turin.

Marquinhos later joined the group but only for a light jog at the end of the session.

According to Brazil staff, there is no concern about his availability for the World Cup.

PSG had described the injury as “muscular discomfort” before the game against Auxerre, the final Ligue 1 match before the World Cup break.

His PSG teammate, Neymar, took part after missing Brazil’s first training session on Monday, having arrived late due to problems with his flight from Paris to Turin, where Brazil are holding a five-day camp before flying to Doha on Saturday.

Only 14 players had participated in on-field training on Monday, as those who played for their clubs over the weekend worked in the gym.