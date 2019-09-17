Football: Brazil to play against Senegal and Nigeria at the National Stadium in October

SINGAPORE - Five-time World Cup winners Brazil are set to play two friendlies at the National Stadium next month.

The country's football federation announced this on their official website on Tuesday (Sept 17).

The South Americans, ranked second in the Fifa world rankings, will first play Senegal on Oct 10, before they face Nigeria on Oct 13.

National team coordinator Juninho Paulista told the Brazilian Football Confederation website: "We chose two of the best African teams because they are high-level confrontations and the Brazilian national team has had few encounters (with them) in recent years.

"It was a wish of the technical commission, so we went after these opponents."

Last month, The Straits Times reported that discussions for a game between the Selecao and Thailand on Oct 11 were underway, but the deal eventually fell through.

The Singapore national team are involved in the World Cup qualifiers during that period; the Lions will travel to face Saudi Arabia on Oct 10 and host Uzbekistan at the National Stadium five days later.

Brazil last played at the National Stadium in 2014, when Neymar scored all four goals in a 4-0 win over Japan in front of a sellout 51,577-strong crowd.