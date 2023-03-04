Football: Bournemouth's Billing scores 9.11 seconds after kickoff at Arsenal

Bournemouth's Danish midfielder Philip Billing (right) celebrates after scoring against Arsenal. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
31 min ago
Published
34 min ago

LONDON - Bournemouth’s Philip Billing scored one of the quickest goals ever in the Premier League to put his side in front at leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Relegation battlers Bournemouth launched an audacious raid down the right straight from the kickoff and the ball was played across for Billing to side-foot into the net.

Opta, the Premier League’s match data partner, timed the goal at 9.11 seconds which makes it the second-quickest in the Premier League era.

The quickest goal ever scored in the Premier League was Shane Long’s effort 7.69 seconds after kickoff for Southampton against Watford in 2019. REUTERS

