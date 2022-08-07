Football: Bournemouth grab 2-0 win over Aston Villa on EPL return

Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore scores their second goal past Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
2 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Bournemouth made a winning return to the Premier League by beating Aston Villa 2-0 at home on Saturday (Aug 6) following goals from midfielder Jefferson Lerma and striker Kieffer Moore.

Colombian Lerma put Bournemouth in front in the second minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the box following a corner and smashed it into the back of the net.

Steven Gerrard's Villa dominated possession but they failed to create enough chances as Danny Ings struggled to make an impact against his former club, while new signing Boubacar Kamara's long-range effort in the 65th minute went wide.

The visitors were left to rue their dismal defending when an unmarked Moore wrapped up Bournemouth's victory with a towering header in the 80th minute, as he met defender Lloyd Kelly's looping cross from the right.

More On This Topic
Football: Magical Mitrovic nets twice as Fulham hold Liverpool to 2-2 draw
StarHub customers angered by broadcast issues during EPL games

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top