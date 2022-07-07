Football: 'Big Bad Boris' hopes SPL goal rush can help Tampines turn the corner

SINGAPORE - He's so good because he's bad. That's what Tampines Rovers striker Boris Kopitovic thinks anyway.

The 27-year-old Montenegrin leads the Singapore Premier League (SPL) scorers' chart, having plundered 15 goals in 12 games. He aims to keep that astonishing strike rate up as the Stags face Balestier Khalsa at the Toa Payoh Stadium on Saturday (July 9) evening.

Kopitovic, a handful for defenders at 1.89m, told The Straits Times he has embraced the moniker "Big Bad Boris", which was bestowed on him by former SPL commentator Patrick Kinghorn.

"I heard it from when I scored in my first game for Tampines against (Indonesia's) Bali United (in the AFC Cup) - and I like it," said Kopitovic before a training session on Thursday.

"Off the field, my teammates will tell you I am a very positive and funny guy, but in the game... I think as a striker you have to be a little bit 'bad'. So I don't want this nickname to change."

Kopitovic's output this season is remarkable even considering his high standards - he scored 25 goals in 35 games over his first two seasons after signing for Tampines in 2020.

Aside from living up to his nickname, old-fashioned hard work has also helped.

"Four or five times every week, coach Gavin (Lee) will stay behind with me and a few other strikers for 30 minutes and we will work on finishing," he said.

Lee said Kopitovic has been a "top person" and a "willing learner" since he arrived at Tampines on the recommendation of Stags' assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin.

The head coach also highlighted the striker's all-round improvement - including defending from the front. Lee added: "He's never complained about the extra work or extra hours we've put in. And he's reaping the rewards now."

While he loves bulging the net, Kopitovic said his main goal is to help Tampines "get back to winning ways". The Stags have lost three of their last four SPL games, after having just one defeat in their first eight matches this season.

Lee said his message to the team has been to "look ourselves in the mirror first".

"We've made many mistakes, individually and as a team, and we have to own them first before we start looking at solutions," he said.

Kopitovic's form is an obvious asset as they aim to turn the corner.

The striker had initially set himself a personal aim of 20 goals this season but being so close with 16 games still to play, he has set himself another target."(Aleksandar) Duric scored 26 goals (in 2011), the most for Tampines, so I want to catch him," said Kopitovic, with a grin. Watch out Aleks, Big Bad Boris has your record in his sights.