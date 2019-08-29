Football: 'Best feeling ever' for teen star Putri as she connects with Ronaldo in Shopee livestream

One of Singapore's best local female footballers met arguably the world's finest player on Wednesday (Aug 28) night.

Putri Nur Syaliza Sazali, a six-time recipient of the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship, was invited by e-commerce platform Shopee to join Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in a Shopee livestream in Turin, Italy.

Appearing for about five minutes at the tail-end of the 41-minute video, available on the Shopee mobile app, the 16-year-old Queensway Secondary School student got to ask the Portuguese forward two questions, while Indonesian footballer Martunis, 21, also asked the former Manchester United and Real Madrid talisman a question.

Putri, a nominee of the 2018 ST Young Athlete of the Year, asked Ronaldo about his most important value in football and the secret to his success.

To the latter question, the 34-year-old replied: "I don't have secrets... without talent it is not possible, but talent is not everything... You have to suffer, deal with the pain sometimes.

"(I) believe in myself, dedicate myself to work hard, and not one day, but every day, every week, month and year. You have to be the same."

On her four-day trip, Putri said: "It was honestly the best feeling ever, because I got to see Cristiano Ronaldo and experience this livestream interview.

"He (Ronaldo) was really standing right beside me and Martunis is an easy-going person. We got to interact easily."