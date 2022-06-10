Football: Beckham to visit Singapore for Adidas event on June 17

SINGAPORE - Former England and Manchester United icon David Beckham will be in town on June 17 to attend an Adidas talkshow, an exclusive event at the Singapore Brand Centre Orchard from 4.15pm to 5.30pm.

On Thursday (June 9), Adidas Singapore posted details of the talkshow on its Instagram page (@adidassg).

Titled We Got This Talk Show 2.0, it will include other personalities like Lions striker Ikhsan Fandi who will talk about their experiences with overcoming challenges.

There is also a contest, ending Sunday, to give away 20 pairs of passes to the closed-door event.

Beckham, 47, won numerous titles with United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain, After he hung up his boots in 2013, he went on to become co-owner and president of Inter Miami.

He signed a lifetime deal with Adidas in 2003 reportedly worth US$160 million (S$220 million) and has visited the Republic on several occasions.

He played in United's 8-1 win over a Singapore select side at the National Stadium in 2001, when he also visited Victoria Junior College, which bears the same name as his wife.

A few years later, he returned in 2005 to help campaign for London's successful bid to host the Olympics. He played basketball with former British decathlete Daley Thompson at the British Club before the International Olympic Committee voted.

In 2013, the former England captain, who has 115 caps and 17 goals, appeared at the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, and turned on the Christmas lights at an event at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) in 2014.

The following year, he spent time with Asean Para Games athletes and observed a five-a-side football match for the visually impaired at MBS. The Sands Global Ambassador returned to attend a dinner and film festival in 2017 as part of his yearly MBS visits.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic put the brakes on international travel, Beckham was last seen in Singapore at Tekka Market and Food Centre in Little India eating mee goreng with chopsticks in 2019.