Football: Beckham cheers as Peter Lim, 'Class of 92's' Salford gain Football League promotion

LONDON (AFP) - David Beckham cheered Salford into the English Football League as the club he co-owns with Manchester United's famous "Class of 92" clinched a 3-0 win against AFC Fylde in the National League play-off final on Saturday (May 11).

United legend Beckham was joined by former team-mates Phil Neville and Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt in the stands at Wembley to watch Salford reach League Two for the first time.

Graham Alexander's side took the lead through Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Carl Piergianni's second-half header was followed by Ibou Touray's decisive third.

Salford, who finished the regular season in third place in the fifth tier, beat Eastleigh on penalties to book their place in the final.

They have now achieved four promotions in five seasons since the Nevilles, Butt, Giggs and Paul Scholes took a 60 per cent stake in 2015 in conjunction with a 40 per cent share owned by their associate, Singapore tycoon Peter Lim.

When Scholes had to give up his stake during a brief spell as Oldham manager this season, former England captain Beckham took on his old team-mate's share in Salford - a club based just 5.6km from United's Old Trafford stadium.

Former England defender Gary Neville said Salford's rise to the professional ranks had come well ahead of schedule.

"Four promotions in five years, we said we would do it in eight, and we thought that was quite aggressive," he said.

"But once we got the momentum and on a roll, we just thought, 'Right, lets go for it.'

"It is tough, but we have done it and we are so proud and delighted. Five years ago, we had 180 fans, now we have got a few thousand here, so it is amazing.

"I don't know how we have got out of it. It is an illogical league, amazing and so competitive, but we got there in the end."