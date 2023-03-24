Football: Bayern have sacked coach Nagelsmann

BERLIN – Bayern Munich have fired their coach Julian Nagelsmann, Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

The 35-year-old was in charge when Bayern lost 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday and Borussia Dortmund moved top of the Bundesliga.

Former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is the favourite to replace him, reported the Bild.

Nagelsmann took charge in 2021 and led Bayern to their 10th German title in a row last season.

German media had earlier reported that Bayern were set to sack their coach, with the perennial Bundesliga winners struggling to assert themselves in the title race.

The shock sacking would come with the team second in the table, a point behind arch rivals Borussia Dortmund and only four points ahead of surprise challengers Union Berlin.

Bayern’s quest for an 11th Bundesliga title in a row suffered a blow on Sunday as they were beaten at Bayer Leverkusen.

After the game, Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic expressed his displeasure at the side’s performance.

“We let ourselves be overrun by a team who played in midweek. That’s not what it means to be Bayern Munich,” he said.

Despite their uninspiring league form, Bayern remain in the hunt in the league, as well as the domestic and European cup competitions.

They brushed aside French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16, winning 3-0 across both legs.

The German champions will face English Premier League title holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals in April.

In the Champions League, they have strung together eight victories from as many matches played against opponents including Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSG.

Bayern have conceded just twice in their European campaign, against the Czechs of Viktoria Plzen.

Nagelsmann’s potential replacement Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, but has been without a club since leaving the English side in September.

Tuchel had already been in touch with Bayern in recent days, according to German sports magazine Kicker.