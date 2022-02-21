Football: Bayern captain Neuer returns to training after surgery

(REUTERS) - Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has stepped up his recovery after knee surgery this month and the goalkeeper has completed his first running session, the German champions said on Monday (Feb 21).

Neuer played in Bayern's 3-2 league victory over RB Leipzig on Feb 5, keeping out a late effort by Emil Forsberg to secure a record-equalling 310th Bundesliga win and draw level with club great Oliver Kahn.

In the 35-year-old's absence, Bayern were beaten 4-2 in the league by Bochum and snatched a 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg in the Champions League last 16 before ending their worst run of results for 10 months with a 4-1 win over Greuther Furth.

"The next step on the road back! Manuel Neuer completed a first running session at Saebener Strasse on Monday," Bayern said in a statement.

The club have not said when Neuer will return to action but German media reports said he could be out until the middle of next month.

Bayern are six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table as they chase a 10th consecutive title.