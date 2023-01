SINGAPORE – The Lion City Sailors’ new head coach Risto Vidakovic will start the 2023 Singapore Premier League (SPL) season with a much-changed squad that is missing two of his four foreign players while the league has also become more competitive with the return of 2019 champions Brunei DPMM.

But despite these difficulties, the Serbian, 54, remains unfazed. After all, as a player he once had to flee from a war and as a coach arrived to work at a club that had only one registered player.