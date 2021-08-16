Football: Barcelona will be healthy in a few years with sponsorship and investment, president says

MADRID (REUTERS) -Barcelona can reverse its poor financial situation within a year and a half, president Joan Laporta told a news conference on Monday (Aug 16), after explaining the Spanish La Liga club ended last year €451 million (S$720 million) in the red.

"And I reckon that in a couple of years the club will be healthy," he told reporters, adding that the team had many potential sponsorship deals open to it.

Some 17 investors are interested in Barcelona's studios business, which groups together the club's audiovisual businesses and serves as a hub for events, he told reporters.

"With Barca Studios there's important potential for growth," he said, without giving a potential valuation.