Football: Barcelona secure Cadiz win to restore Liga lead

BARCELONA – Robert Lewandowski netted his 24th Barcelona goal to help the Catalans beat Cadiz 2-0 and restore their eight-point lead at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

Champions Real Madrid’s win at Osasuna the day before pulled them closer to Xavi Hernandez’s side, who had one eye on Thursday’s Europa League play-off second leg against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However an inspired Ferran Torres helped Sergi Roberto to break the deadlock and Lewandowski added a second to win the game and leave Cadiz, 17th, two points above the relegation zone.

The visitors had two goals disallowed and made Barcelona uncomfortable at times at Camp Nou but their victory rarely seemed in doubt.

Xavi began with Sergi Roberto in midfield, replacing Pedri, who suffered a thigh injury in the Europa League 2-2 first leg draw with Manchester United last Thursday.

However it was Torres’ arrival that made the difference for Barcelona in the first half.

The winger has struggled badly at times this season, largely left out of the picture, but with Ousmane Dembele injured and Raphinha rested to face United, the former Manchester City forward took his chance with both hands.

Torres was hyperactive, dribbling past defenders at pace and tying Cadiz’s defence in knots.

One such run down the right saw him cross for Lewandowski after 43 minutes and although the Polish striker’s effort was saved, Sergi Roberto was on hand to smash home the rebound.

Three minutes later Barcelona doubled their lead when Lewandowski collected the ball on the edge of the Cadiz box and fired a low strike into the bottom corner past Jeremias Ledesma.

“I work to show my football, it’s true I’ve not had many minutes and (not had that much) importance in the team,” Torres told Movistar.

“Every time the coach gives me his confidence, I go out to show him what I’ve got.”

Some Barcelona fans sang Torres’s name in response to his electric performance, encouraging the forward after his difficult spell.

“I’m proud that they chant my name,” he added. “There is still work to do, the hard thing is to keep it up.”