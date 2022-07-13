Football: Barcelona reach agreement with Leeds to sign Raphinha

Spanish media reported that Barcelona will pay €58 million (S$82 million) for Brazilian winger Raphinha. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
37 min ago

(REUTERS) - Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from English Premier League side Leeds United, both clubs announced on Wednesday (July 13).

"FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical," Barcelona said in a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed but Spanish media reported that the Catalan giants will pay €58 million (S$82 million) in a fee that could go up to €68 million with the agreed add-ons.

Chelsea and Arsenal both tried to make a late push in an effort to sign the player, but the 25-year-old Brazil international chose to join Barcelona, who finished second in La Liga last season.

More On This Topic
Football: Man United agree deal to sign Eriksen: reports
Football: Liverpool's Salah signs contract extension

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top