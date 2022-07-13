Football: Barcelona reach agreement with Leeds to sign Raphinha

(REUTERS) - Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Brazilian winger Raphinha from English Premier League side Leeds United, both clubs announced on Wednesday (July 13).

"FC Barcelona and Leeds United Football Club have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Raphael Dias Belloli, Raphinha, pending the player passing his medical," Barcelona said in a statement.

Financial details were not disclosed but Spanish media reported that the Catalan giants will pay €58 million (S$82 million) in a fee that could go up to €68 million with the agreed add-ons.

Chelsea and Arsenal both tried to make a late push in an effort to sign the player, but the 25-year-old Brazil international chose to join Barcelona, who finished second in La Liga last season.