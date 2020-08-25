Football: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman tells Luis Suarez that he is surplus to requirements: Spanish radio

MADRID (XINHUA, AFP) - FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez looks to be on his way out of the Spanish football giants after local radio station RAC1 reported that new coach Ronald Koeman has told the Uruguayan that the player does not form part of his plans for the coming season.

The radio station, which has very close links to the La Liga club, reported that Koeman phoned Suarez on Monday (Aug 24) and gave him the news in a brief conversation.

The player's contract at the Camp Nou is due to expire at the end of June 2021, and the 33-year-old's lawyers will presumably speak to the club to try to rescind that deal to allow him to become a free agent.

Suarez arrived at Barcelona in 2014 from Liverpool, and he has since scored 198 goals and contributed 109 assists in 283 appearances to become the third-highest scorer in the history of the club.

He was part of Barcelona's famed "MSN trident", the trio of him, Lionel Messi and Neymar scoring 364 goals in 450 games between 2014-15 and 2016-17, before Neymar departed for Paris St Germain.

RAC1 broke the news just two days after Suarez spoke to Spanish newspaper El Pais to say that "nobody" had discussed his future with him.

"It would be good if the person in charge speaks directly to me. My idea today is to continue, but if the club decides that I am expendable, I have no problem talking," he commented, adding that he wanted to "continue contributing everything I can," and that he would have no problem if he had to be a substitute.

While Suarez looks to have one foot out of the door at Barcelona, left-back Jordi Alba's future looks more secure after RAC1 revealed that Koeman had informed the 31-year-old Spain international he wanted him in next season's squad.

On Monday, Koeman also told Barca TV that he plans to take inspiration from former boss Johan Cruyff.

The Dutchman, named as replacement for the sacked Quique Setien last week, played under club and Netherlands legend Cruyff for six years at the Camp Nou as the Catalans won four La Liga titles and the European Cup once.

"Cruyff was one of the coaches who taught me the most, especially during our time with the Dream Team. I didn't only learn to be a better player but a better coach too," Koeman told Barca TV.

"We had the best combination. We played attacking football and won titles. That is always the philosophy we have pursued at Barca," the 57-year-old Dutchman added.

Despite Koeman's trophy-laden spell with the outfit, where he showed his quality with his set-piece ability, he said he was in the shadow of Messi, who is set to begin his 17th senior campaign with the side.

The pair met last week amid media reports linking the Argentinian superstar with a departure.

"It is a pleasure to have a player like Messi in the team. We can't be compared for our free-kick taking because he has scored so many more than me," Koeman said. "I was only at Barca for six seasons. But it is important to have someone who is good at free kicks and corners in your team."