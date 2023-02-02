Football: Barca miss out on Araujo deal by 18 seconds, says director

Barca had been trying to sign the LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo for US$6.5 million (S$8.5 million) in a deal until 2026. PHOTO: JULIAN ARAUJO/INSTAGRAM
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MADRID - Barcelona missed out on signing LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo on transfer deadline day as they were 18 seconds late in registering the paperwork, director of football Mateu Alemany said.

Barca had been trying to sign the 21-year-old right-back for US$6.5 million (S$8.5 million) in a deal until 2026, Spanish newspaper Diario AS reported.

“We couldn’t register due to a system error, it was just 18 seconds, we’ll see what Fifa say,” Alemany told Movistar on Wednesday, a day after the window closed.

Barcelona did not make any major signings in January, while Hector Bellerin left for Sporting Lisbon and Memphis Depay joined Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona lead La Liga on 50 points, eight ahead of Real Madrid, who have played a game less. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Football: Chelsea complete record signing of Benfica's Fernandez
Football: Singapore Premier League to lose its highest-paid player Shin-wook

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top