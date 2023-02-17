Football: Barca, Man United share thrilling Europa League draw

“I have to make the point that it’s a big influence, not only on this game but on this round,” said the Dutchman, who received a yellow card for protesting against the decision on the touchline.

“You can discuss if it’s in the box or outside, but definitely it’s a red card.

“I asked the referee why and he said ‘it was outside the box and it was no foul’.

“It was a really bad decision and I can’t understand.”

United and Barcelona are two of the most in-form teams in Europe and delivered a remarkable spectacle, with ten Hag’s men going all out amid a daunting Nou Camp atmosphere.

United headed into the clash with just one defeat in their previous 17 games – including 14 wins – in all competitions, while Barca lead Real Madrid by 8 points at the top of La Liga and had conceded only seven goals in 21 league games.

“(We should have been) more clinical finishing chances,” ten Hag added of his side, whose two goals scored against Barcelona at their home ground is a remarkable feat in itself.

“The disappointment is we didn’t score them, we should have scored a minimum of four goals.

“I think it was a great game. Two attacking teams, I think it was a Champions League game. We have to finish it in Old Trafford.”

At the end of a tight first half, Barcelona lost midfield maestro Pedri to a thigh injury and they will be without Gavi in the second leg on Thursday after he was booked.

Following Alonso’s goal in the 50th minute, Rashford pulled United level with a sharp near-post finish.