Football: Balestier suspend captain Zaiful Nizam for 'refusal to play' in SPL game

SINGAPORE - Balestier Khalsa have suspended their captain, goalkeeper Zaiful Nizam, "for his refusal to play" in their Singapore Premier League encounter against the Young Lions at Jalan Besar Stadium on Saturday (Aug 14).

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Tigers said on Monday that there will be an internal disciplinary inquiry as Zaiful had refused to do so "when called upon to play in the match".

In Saturday's match, Zacharial Leong, 23, had started in goal for the first time this season for Balestier. They were 4-0 down at half-time against the bottom side and eventually lost 4-2.

Balestier are now second from bottom in the eight-team league following a winless run of 10 games. They will next host Tampines Rovers at the Toa Payoh Stadium on Thursday.

They have used four goalkeepers this season - Leong, Zaiful, Martyn Mun, 21, and Riki Kimura, 20. Mun replaced Zaiful in the 0-0 draw against Albirex Niigata in March while Kimura played the full 90 minutes in the 3-1 defeat by Geylang International in July.

But Zaiful, 34, has been the No. 1, starting in 13 out of the 15 games, including the 1-1 draw against title favourites Lion City Sailors on Aug 8, the last time he played for the club.

Both the club and Zaiful, who has three caps for Singapore and played more than 200 games for Balestier since joining from Gombak United in 2013, declined further comment on the matter.