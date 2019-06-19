Football: Australia, Italy through to the last 16 in women's World Cup

GRENOBLE/VALENCIENNES (REUTERS) - Sam Kerr struck four times to send Australia through to the last 16 of the women's World Cup with a 4-1 victory against Jamaica on Tuesday (June 18).

Kerr struck twice either side of the interval as Australia finished second in Group C. They pipped third-placed Brazil on goals scored to set up a meeting with Norway for a place in the quarter-finals.

Jamaica bagged their first goal of the tournament through Havana Solaun but finished bottom of the Group after three defeats.

Meanwhile, Italy topped Group C on goal difference with six points despite a 1-0 defeat against Brazil when Marta's second-half penalty sent Brazil into the last 16 of the women's World Cup.

Marta, the only player to score at five different World Cups, converted a spot kick in the 74th minute as Brazil finished third in Group C on six points, level with Italy, who top the group on goal difference. Brazil face a potential clash with hosts France.