Football: Australia begins process of creating second-tier league

Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory players at an A-League match in Dec 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
SYDNEY – Football Australia said on Friday it has formally begun the process of creating a second-tier men’s competition with a potential start date in March 2024.

The competition will act as a new tier between the A-League and National Premier League. Promotion and relegation between the A-League and the new competition would be considered once the structure matures, the governing body said in a statement.

The competition will feature 10 to 16 teams and operate on a home-and-away format with finals.

The governing body has invited interested parties to respond to an invitation for expression of interest.

“Developing a national second-tier competition is a key component of our 15-year vision for the game and our efforts to reconnect and realign Australian football competitions,” said chief executive officer James Johnson. REUTERS

