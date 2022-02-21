Football: Aubameyang scores twice as Barca roll over Valencia

FC Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores their third goal. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
2 min ago

VALENCIA (REUTERS) - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first two goals for Barcelona in a convincing 4-1 win at Valencia on Sunday (Feb 20), lifting his side to fourth place in LaLiga.

It was the eighth and ninth goals of the season for the former Arsenal striker, who last found the net for the Gunners in October in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Frenkie de Jong and Pedri also scored for Barcelona, who looked much improved after struggling at the start of the season. Carlos Soler scored a consolation goal for the locals.

The win lifted Barcelona into fourth place on 42 points from 24 games, tied with Atletico who are fifth on goal difference.

Real Madrid top the table with 57 points.

More On This Topic
Football: Clinical Barcelona down Atletico 4-2 win at Camp Nou
Football: 'I'm here!' Aubameyang tells Barcelona fans after delayed signing

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top