Football: Atletico Madrid report two positive Covid-19 tests ahead of Champions League quarter-finals

Atletico Madrid is to meet Leipzig in the quarter-finals.
Atletico Madrid is to meet Leipzig in the quarter-finals.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
MADRID (AFP) - Spanish side Atletico Madrid on Sunday (Aug 9) reported two positive coronavirus tests, just four days before they face Leipzig in Portugal for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

"All members of the first team and the club's party to Lisbon underwent tests as required by Uefa protocol to participate in the quarter-finals of the Champions League," said a club statement.

"Among the results known today, two positives have appeared, who are isolated in their respective homes."

 

