Football Association of Singapore confirms Yazeen Buhari as general secretary

SINGAPORE - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Monday (Sept 3) that Yazeen Buhari has been confirmed as its general secretary from Sept 1.

The former referee had been the national sports association's (NSA) acting general secretary since the start of the year.

"I am grateful to FAS president Lim (Kia Tong) and the executive committee for their trust and confidence in me," said Yazeen, who was the FAS' head of development and planning previously, and returned to the NSA as its deputy general secretary in August last year.

"I have returned to the FAS in this period of flux, and I acknowledge that it could not have been an easy time for those in the football fraternity. I am aware of the expectations that the public has of Singapore football, and rightfully so.

"Together with my team, and alongside the FAS Council, we will continue working tirelessly to re-establish strong foundations to lift Singapore football once more. We have to ensure football in Singapore remains fit and relevant for its purpose and I am glad our stakeholders are onboard this long challenging journey ahead of us."

FAS president Lim said: "Since Yazeen's tenure as the acting general secretary, the executive committee and I have observed him, and in addition to his exemplary leadership, he has also shown he is decisive, proactive and understands the complexity of the running the administration of a football association, especially during this period of transition.

"He has proved to be more than capable of fulfilling the duties and responsibilities of a general secretary and we are confident that he is well-positioned to continue his leadership in his confirmed role."