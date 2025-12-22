Football Association of Malaysia to lodge police report over falsified heritage player documents

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Football Association of Malaysia will lodge a report so that the police can investigate how the document falsification took place and to identify the mastermind.

PETALING JAYA – The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has said it will lodge a police report to identify the mastermind behind the falsification of documents involving seven heritage players who were suspended by FIFA , the football world’s governing body.

FAM acting president Yusoff Mahadi said the association had taken note of the recommendation in the findings of the Independent Investigation Committee (IIC) chaired by former chief justice Md Raus Sharif.

“In the report, they stressed the need to lodge a police report because the committee has limited powers,” he said after chairing FAM’s executive committee meeting in Kelana Jaya on Dec 22 .

“We want the police to investigate how the document falsification took place and who was responsible, as recommended by the IIC.

“We will lodge the police report within the next one or two days.”

Earlier in December, FIFA suspended the seven players for 12 months and fined FAM 350,000 Swiss francs (S$568,440) in September after finding that false documentation had been used to allow them to play in an Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam in June.

The body also overturned the results of three Malaysia friendly matches which involved those ineligible players. The games were declared lost by forfeit (score of 3-0) – against Cape Verde on May 29, Singapore on Sept 4 and Palestine on Sept 8.

FIFA dismissed an appeal by FAM last month, saying it would launch a formal probe into the association’s internal operations.

The scandal has sparked uproar in Malaysia, with fans and some lawmakers calling for action against FAM as well as government agencies responsible for granting the players’ citizenship.

In November, the association suspended its secretary-general Noor Azman Rahman and formed an independent committee to investigate what it called a “technical error”.

Following the latest findings from the independent review on Dec 22, Noor Azman will be referred to the association’s Disciplinary Board.

“Based on the recommendations of the IIC, the exco has agreed that Noor Azman’s case be referred to the disciplinary board for further action,” Yusoff added, as quoted by Malaysian news site Scoop.

“We have received an email from FIFA informing us that they will conduct their own investigation. FIFA wants clarity on the process, the responsibilities of the secretary-general and the extent of his involvement.

“This is a matter of governance and accountability. We respect due process and will provide all necessary information to the relevant bodies.”

Yusoff also said that the daily operations at the FAM will remain unaffected, and all administrative work will be carried out by appointed officers in Noor Azman’s absence.

“Our priority now is to complete all required processes and ensure that the association moves forward in a transparent and orderly manner,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS