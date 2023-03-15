Football: Arteta won't compromise on Arsenal's bid for Europa and Premier League glory

LONDON – Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will not down tools in the Europa League to help their bid to win a first Premier League title for 19 years.

The Gunners sit five points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the English top flight with 11 games left.

Bowing out of the Europa League could aid their hopes of holding onto the lead in the title race as it would allow for more recovery and preparation time.

But Arteta does not share that view because he is trying to restore a winning culture to a club mired in mediocrity for much of the past two decades.

Arsenal host Sporting Lisbon in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday with the tie delicately balanced after a 2-2 draw in Portugal last week.

“Our priority is the two competitions,” said the Gunners boss.

“The best way to prepare for any competition is to win the previous match and having the confidence and the proper emotion to approach the next game.

“We have to play all the games with the best possible players to win them.”

Arteta’s philosophy has so far been proved right.

Arsenal have won six and drawn one of their seven Premier League games immediately following their Europa League matches this season.

Despite arriving back in London in the early hours of last Friday morning, the visitors cruised to a 3-0 win at Fulham on Sunday with the game won by half-time.

Arteta will be going all out on Thursday, while he remains without the injured Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny.