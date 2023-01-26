Football: Arteta relishing league and Cup battles with mentor Guardiola

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident that fierce battles with Pep Guardiola will not change their friendship as both men battle for the Premier League title and the FA Cup.

Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant for three and a half years at Manchester City before taking charge of the Gunners in 2019.

Since then, he has transformed Arsenal, who have not won a league title for 19 years but now lead defending champions City by five points and have a game in hand on Guardiola’s men.

The two sides clash in the first of three meetings in the coming months in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday at the Etihad.

Asked about how he felt about going head-to-head with his fellow Spaniard Guardiola in the league and FA Cup, Arteta told reporters: “I always hoped this would be the case one day and it is happening this season.

“But that’s not going to change any friendship, the moments that we have, how important he is in my life, how important he is in my profession.

“We’re both willing to win and defend our clubs in any way and that’s always been the case since day one.

“I would prefer to do it with someone else to be fair. I want the best for him, genuinely, and when you are challenging with someone like this something comes in between that.”

Arteta, who guided Arsenal to their FA Cup win in 2019-20, added that a victory on Friday would give his team momentum and boost their confidence.

“In some ways it will define our season,” he added.

“It is a very important competition for us and winning will define this moment, for sure, as it will give us a chance to try to go on and win this trophy.

“This is a big test against, in my opinion, the best football team in the world. I am looking forward to it. It will tell us a lot about where we are.”

City’s superior strength in depth could yet prove decisive in the title race and Arteta is keen to bolster his midfield options with Mohamed Elneny out injured.

Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson and Cedric Soares are the other absentees for Arsenal.

The Gunners have already signed Belgium forward Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jakub Kiwior, a highly rated young Polish defender, in the January window.

West Ham’s Declan Rice is reportedly the Premier League leaders’ top midfield target, but they will likely have to wait until the summer transfer window for a move for the England international.