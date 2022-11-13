Football: Arteta hopes maturing Arsenal not thrown off course by World Cup

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is hoping a six-week hiatus to the Premier League season does not come at the wrong time for his side after the Gunners moved five points clear at the top on Saturday.

Martin Odegaard scored twice as the Gunners won 2-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers just hours after second-placed Manchester City suffered a shock 2-1 home loss to Brentford.

Arsenal have not won the league since 2003-04 and have failed to even finish in the top four for the past six seasons.

A return to the Champions League next season appears a formality with Arteta’s men eight points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham (29), having played a game less.

And City’s unexpected first home defeat since February also sets up an intriguing title battle when the Premier League returns after the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup on Boxing Day.