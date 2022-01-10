Football: Arteta disappointed with Arsenal's FA Cup defeat by Forest

Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the football match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal in Nottingham on Jan 9, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
29 min ago

(REUTERS) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the club's proud history in the FA Cup made Sunday's (Jan 9) shock third-round exit all the more difficult to swallow after his side were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal, who have won the FA Cup a record 14 times, failed to muster a shot on target against the Championship side and Arteta was disappointed that his men did not show more desire.

"It's really hurting," Arteta said. "It's a competition that is very related to our history and to get out of it today is a big bump.

"Really disappointed with the performance, first of all. Not with the attitude, but how much purpose we had and what determination we showed to change the game when it's difficult to play against (them).

"(We needed) more drive, more hunger to win at any cost in every single action, much more."

Arteta also said defender Nuno Tavares, who was substituted in the 35th minute, was not injured.

"I just did it to try to improve the performance of the team," Arteta said.

"I understand that (it will create a story) but I have to make the decision to try to improve the performance of the team when it's not going in any other direction."

Arsenal face Liverpool in a League Cup semi-final, first leg on Thursday (Jan 13) before taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday (Jan 16).

More On This Topic
Football: Arsenal dumped out of Cup by Nottingham Forest
Football: 10-man Arsenal bemoan VAR inconsistency but proud of rebound from poor start to season

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.