Football: Arteta confident Trossard will have immediate impact at Arsenal

LONDON – Arsenal’s new signing Leandro Trossard will likely be ready for selection against Manchester United on Sunday, coach Mikel Arteta said on Friday, adding that he believed the Belgium international would have an immediate impact on the team.

The 28-year-old winger arrived at the English Premier League leaders on Friday from Brighton & Hove Albion on a reported 4½ year deal for a transfer fee of £27 million (S$44.2 million). Arsenal were pipped to the signature of Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk by London rivals Chelsea last weekend.

“We are really happy to have him. He’s a player we followed for a while. The opportunity came and we had the necessity for a player in the front line who is versatile enough to play in a different position,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

“He is a player that fits our way of playing for sure, and we are happy to have him.”

Trossard, who played for Belgium at the recent World Cup, scored seven times in 16 Premier League matches for Brighton this season, including a hat-trick at Liverpool in October.

The winger’s four-year spell at Brighton ended acrimoniously after his agent requested a transfer following a row with Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi.

De Zerbi said former Genk player Trossard “disappeared” from training after being told he would not be playing in Brighton’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough earlier in January.

Trossard was subsequently left out of the squad for Brighton’s Premier League match against Liverpool last weekend, which they won 3-0.

De Zerbi said: “I’m sorry for the last period, but I still would like to wish Leandro good luck for the future.”

United are on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions and are the only team to beat Arsenal in the Premier League so far this season, earning a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford in September.

“There were some important lessons in that game and why we lost it when in many moments we had control of the game,” Arteta said.

“But we know that’s one of the qualities of United – when you have control of the game the match can get away from you because they have so much individual talent, they have good organisation and they have many ways to create problems.”