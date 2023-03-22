Football: Arsenal's Tomiyasu out for rest of season with knee injury

Japanese right back Tomiyasu slipped awkwardly during a challenge, a few minutes into Arsenal's Europa League last-16 match against Sporting. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
2 min ago

LONDON - Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the rest of the season after having surgery for a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Japanese right back Tomiyasu came off nine minutes into Arsenal’s Europa League last-16 encounter with Portuguese side Sporting after he slipped awkwardly during a challenge and hurt his knee.

Arteta had said at the time that they were immediately concerned as the 24-year-old Japan international is “not one to exaggerate things”.

“Following his substitution during last Thursday’s Europa League match, subsequent assessments have confirmed that Takehiro Tomiyasu sustained a significant injury to his right knee,” Arsenal said in a statement.

“Tomi has had successful surgery in London on Tuesday and will be ruled out for the remainder of this season.”

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League in a penalty shootout but they are still top of the Premier League with an eight-point lead over Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The north London club also lost defender William Saliba to a back injury in the same game, with France opting to replace him in their squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Football: Arsenal open up eight-point lead at the top with win over Palace
Football: Arsenal’s season has ‘clarity’ after Europa League exit, says Arteta

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top