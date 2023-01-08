Football: Arsenal's Arteta defends touchline 'passion' after Newcastle row

LONDON – Mikel Arteta has defended his “passion” on the touchline after the Arsenal manager was criticised for his volatile antics during Tuesday’s 0-0 Premier League draw against Newcastle.

The Spaniard had an angry exchange with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after referee Andrew Madley rejected the Gunners’ appeal for a stoppage-time penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta described the decision as “scandalous”, but on Friday the Premier League leaders were charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players after several surrounded Madley following the flashpoint in the stalemate.

It was not the first time Arteta has lost his cool during a game and former England captain Alan Shearer labelled his antics against Newcastle as “disrespectful”.

But the Arsenal boss is adamant that he has no reason to apologise for his behaviour because he was only reacting to a crucial incident in the game.

“I am not part of that debate. Of course, they can have their opinions,” Arteta said on Saturday, ahead of his side’s FA Cup third-round clash with League One side Oxford United on Monday.

“I try to do my best for this football club, to defend it, to promote it, and to play with the passion that the game has to be played in.

“Every game is special and every manager behaves very differently regarding the circumstances. And you can’t take the context out of a situation.

“That is not fair. That is me, here and on the pitch, for the good and the bad.”

Ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup meeting at Oxford, Arteta was asked if he was prepared to change his behaviour.

“That is me and I will try all the time to be better and whatever I do, it is to make the club stronger and my players better, to play better, and to win,” he said.

“But if I have to do something, I will do it, and if I have to change something, believe me I will look in the mirror myself and change it very quickly.”

Despite the gulf between his high-flying side and Oxford who are in mid-table in League One, the Arsenal boss believes that Monday’s game will be difficult.

“From what we’ve seen they’ve played in different ways, and result-wise as well they’ve had a bit of everything,” Arteta said.

“It’ll be a very special night and everybody will raise their level and it will be tough.”