Football: Arsenal win again as Liverpool top Premier League but champs City held

LONDON (AFP) - Martin Odegaard scored his first goal on Saturday (Sept 18) since his permanent switch to Arsenal to further ease the pressure on Mikel Arteta, as Sadio Mane helped fire Liverpool to the top of the English Premier League.

Defending champions Manchester City dropped two points at home to Southampton after a 0-0 stalemate, while struggling Wolves lost their fourth match in five against 10-man Brentford.

Arsenal were rock bottom of the table before last week's fixtures but wins against Norwich and now Burnley lifted them to the relative comfort of 12th spot before the late game between Aston Villa and Everton.

Odegaard, who signed from Real Madrid last month after spending part of last season at the Emirates on loan, broke the deadlock in the 30th minute, curling home a free kick to give the visitors a 1-0 lead at Turf Moor.

Arsenal breathed a sigh of relief when the Video Assistant Referee overturned a penalty awarded to Burnley in the second half, after Matej Vydra tumbled to the turf following a challenge by new goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Liverpool forward Mane continued his eye-catching run against Crystal Palace, netting in his ninth league match in a row against the London side to send Jurgen Klopp's men top of the table with a 3-0 win.

Mohamed Salah's glancing header from Konstantinos Tsimikas' corner was kept out by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita but Mane pounced to lash home his 100th goal for Liverpool in all competitions.

Salah doubled the Reds' lead in the 78th minute before Naby Keita sealed the win with a sweetly struck volley.

Liverpool, champions in the 2019-2020 season when they won a 19th top-flight title, have made an impressive start to the season, scoring 12 goals in their opening five games and conceding just once.

City drop points

City will rue their inability to beat Southampton at the Etihad after consecutive 5-0 home wins.

It could have been worse for them after referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot when Kyle Walker bundled into the back of Adam Armstrong in the area, showing the England international a red card.

But the incident was reviewed by VAR and Moss eventually decided to overturn both decisions.

The build-up to City's match was dominated by a row over attendance levels at the Etihad, with manager Pep Guardiola urging fans to fill empty seats in comments that irritated some supporters.

But fans were frustrated by battling Southampton, who kept City's attackers at bay despite relentless pressure.

The home side thought they had snatched victory in the dying minutes after goalkeeper Alex McCarthy saved a Phil Foden header and Raheem Sterling tucked in the rebound but the flag was raised.

Watford beat Norwich 3-1 to condemn the newly promoted Canaries to their fifth consecutive defeat.

Watford took the lead in the 17th minute through Emmanuel Dennis but Teemu Pukki equalised before half time. Ismaila Sarr put the visitors back in front in the 63rd minute and scored again with 10 minutes to go.

In the early kick-off, Ivan Toney scored a goal and created another as 10-man Brentford beat Wolves 2-0 to maintain their impressive start to their first Premier League campaign.

The 25-year-old striker won and converted a penalty before setting up Bryan Mbeumo as the Bees prevailed at Molineux despite Shandon Baptiste's red card in the second half.

Tottenham host Chelsea on Sunday while Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United travel to West Ham.