Football: Arsenal ‘highly motivated’ to beat City, says Arteta

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that his players are “highly motivated” to win the English Premier League title this season, as he prepares for their trip to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Gunners have no time to lick their wounds after losing top spot to Manchester City in midweek as they aim to snap a four-game winless streak.

Arteta’s men are level on 51 points with City but trail on goal difference, although they have a game in hand.

“I know the right things we have to do to continue to be there (at the top),” the Spaniard said on Friday.

“We have seen where the level is and what we have to do to be at that level.

“There are a lot of positive things to take, for sure, from the season so far (and from the loss to City).

“We know that the level of efficiency has to be good with every single game to beat City at the end.

“We are highly motivated to do that.”

Arsenal’s unbeaten home record came to end on Wednesday as City stormed the Emirates 3-1 and went top for the first time since November in the process.

After dropping just seven points in their opening 19 league games, the Gunners have let eight slip away in the last three following a 1-0 away defeat by Everton and a controversial 1-1 draw with Brentford.

Victory at Villa Park would right the ship for Arteta’s men, but there are fears fatigue and injuries are beginning to hamper a young squad.

Influential midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to miss Saturday’s clash due to a muscle injury, while big-money signing Gabriel Jesus remains injured.

Still, Arsenal travel to Villa as the Premier League’s best away team this season, with 25 points from 11 games, which is five more than City, who have played the same number of matches on the road.

They have also conceded just seven goals on their travels, the joint-lowest with Newcastle United.

Arsenal won 1-0 in the corresponding fixture last season before winning 2-1 at the Emirates.