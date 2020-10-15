Football: Arsenal bad boy Matteo Guendouzi tests positive for Covid-19, Hertha Berlin debut delayed

BERLIN - Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who is on loan at Hertha Berlin, has tested positive for Covid-19 upon his return to Germany following two games with the French Under-21 team.

The German Bundesliga side said that 21-year-old was tested on Tuesday (Oct 13) and on Wednesday, and both tests returned a positive result.

A statement from Hertha read yesterday: "Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from international duty.

"There has been no contact with any Hertha players or staff. He is symptom-free and feeling well, but will now self-isolate for 10 days. Get well soon, Matteo!"

According to state regulations. Guendouzi must now quarantine for 10 days, delaying his debut for Hertha after he moved to the club on a season-long loan on the Oct 5 deadline day.

The former Lorient man played only the first two games of the Premier League's Project Restart before being completely omitted from the Gunners' first-team picture after getting involved in post-match fracas with Brighton's Neal Maupay in June and refusing to apologise to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for his antics.

During last season's mid-term break, he also reportedly caused unrest during a training camp in Dubai, where he got into a scrap with Greek teammate Sokratis and was involved in a shouting match with Arteta.

Hertha host VFB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.