Football: Arsenal announce 25-man squad for Singapore leg of International Champions Cup

SINGAPORE - English Premier League giants Arsenal have announced a 25-man squad for their pre-season tour to Singapore for the International Champions Cup (ICC) next week.

Mesut Ozil, Mohamed Elneny and Alex Iwobi have returned from World Cup duty to join their team-mates, who have been training since the start of July, for the trip to Singapore. The squad will leave London for Singapore on Sunday (July 22).

Three of Arsenal's five new signings - goalkeeper Bernd Leno, defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and midfielder Matteo Guendouzi - are in the travelling squad but Swiss defender Stephan Lichtsteiner and Uruguay midfielders Lucas Torreira are absent.

The duo are expected to have been given extended breaks after their national teams reached the knockout stages of the World Cup in Russia.

Also travelling to Singapore are many first-team regulars such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shkodran Mustafi and Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal play LaLiga side Atletico Madrid at the National Stadium on July 26 and take on French giants Paris Saint-Germain two days later. Both matches kick off at 7.30pm.

Tickets to the 2018 International Champions Cup in Singapore are still available at www.sportshub.com.sg/ICC2018.

Arsenal squad for Singapore trip: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, Calum Chambers, Mohamed Elneny, Matteo Guendouzi, Rob Holding, Alex Iwobi, Sead Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette, Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Emiliano Martinez, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shkodran Mustafi, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Perez, Aaron Ramsey, Emile Smith Rowe, Joe Willock