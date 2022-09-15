Football: Aris Thessaloniki hire Pardew as coach

THESSALONIKI, Greece - Former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace coach Alan Pardew has signed a one-year contract with Aris Thessaloniki, the Greek Super League club announced on Wednesday.

No financial details of the contract were revealed by the team but there is an option for an additional season, if both sides agree.

"I am proud to be here. I'm happy to be with Aris. There are players I know. I have my philosophy and my wants," said the 61-year-old on arriving in Thessaloniki.

"We have to work and get results. At this stage I can't change much, but little by little I will make my own interventions," he added.

Pardew replaced Argentine coach German Burgos who was fired after Aris lost to Panetolikos 2-0 in the second match of the season.

After four matches, Aris are sixth in the Greek league. The top three are traditional powers Panathinaikos, PAOK Thessaloniki and Olympiakos.

Pardew played the bulk of his career as a midfielder at Crystal Palace and Charlton.

He started his coaching career at Reading. He led West Ham to promotion to the Premier League in 2005 and to the FA Cup final in 2006.

He was named Premier League manager of the season after leading Newcastle to a fifth-place finish in 2012. He took Palace to the 2016 FA Cup final.

He also had stints managing Charlton, Southampton, and West Brom and brief spells at ADO Den Haag and CSKA Sofia.

His assistant will be former defender Alex Dyer, who was also with Pardew in Sofia. AFP