Football: Argentina's '86 World Cup-winning coach Bilardo in hospital after positive coronavirus test

BUENOS AIRES (AFP) - Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning coach Carlos Bilardo has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus but without displaying any symptoms, according to local media reports on Saturday (June 27).

His family said that he is being treated at the Argentine Diagnostic Institute in the capital.

His health is said to be good, according to his relatives.

The 82-year-old suffers from a brain disorder and lives in a nursing home where 10 other occupants have tested positive for Covid-19.

He received support from Estudiantes La Plata, his former club where he played and managed.

"We are in this match with you Carlos!" the side posted on Twitter on Friday.

Bilardo was admitted to intensive care in July 2019 with Hakim-Adams syndrome.

He managed the national side from 1982 to 1990, winning the World Cup in Mexico with Diego Maradona and then guiding the defending champions to the 1990 final in Italy, where they lost to West Germany. He is also a doctor.

Argentina has recorded almost 1,200 deaths and over 55,000 cases of coronavirus.

President Alberto Fernandez announced on Friday a toughening of lockdown measures in the capital Buenos Aires and its surrounding area with cases on the rise.