Football: Argentina fight back for Scotland draw

PARIS (AFP) - Florencia Bonsegundo converted a re-taken penalty in stoppage time as Argentina came from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Scotland, a result that eliminated the Scots and kept alive the South Americans' slim hopes of advancing in the Women's World Cup.

Kim Little, Jen Beattie and Erin Cuthbert put Scotland 3-0 up after 69 minutes.

Milagros Menendez replied with Argentina's first goal of the tournament in the 74th minute.

Sporting Huelva forward Bonsegundo scored a second five minutes later, although the effort was judged as an own goal as her shot went in off goalkeeper Lee Alexander.

With two minutes left, after an agonising VAR review, Argentina were handed a penalty.

Alexander saved Bonsegundo's tame first effort, but VAR caught the goalkeeper straying off her line and the Argentine converted her second effort in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

The draw left Scotland on one point, bottom of Group D and eliminated.

Argentina have two points and can only advance as one of the four best third-place finishers if the games between Cameroon and New Zealand in Group E and Chile and Thailand in Group F both end in draws.

Scotland took the lead in rhe 19th minute.

Argentina attempted to clear a Scottish throw but Cuthbert intercepted and surprised four defenders by spinning, and surging toward the goal. The Chelsea player smashed in a shot but Vanina Correa flung herself to parry.

The ball rebounded to Cuthbert. She hooked it to Little, who poked a shot home from the edge of the six yard box.

Scotland got their second four minutes into the second half.

Argentina again failed to clear, this time from a corner, and Caroline Weir lofted an inswinging cross to the far post where a second Arsenal player, defender Beattie, charging in unmarked stopped to crash a header past Correa.

Beattie's father, former Scotland rugby captain John, scored an international try against France at Parc des Princes in 1987.

When Argentina's captain and star Estefania Banini came off after an hour, to be replaced by Menendez, it seemed her and Argentina's World Cup was over.

Cuthbert meanwhile terrorised the Argentine defence. She was stopped once by Correa but scored a deserved goal after 69 minutes.

From another Scottish corner Correa could only parry Leanne Crichton's header onto the post and Cuthbert drove home the rebound.

Yet Argentina hit back with two goals in five minutes.

In the 74th minute, Menendez finished a fluent move with a precise low shot past Alexander.

Then a lofted shot from outside the penalty area by Bonsegundo hit the bar and rebounded onto the back of the leaping Alexander's outstretched hand and dropped back over the line.

With time running out, Argentina won a corner. Scotland could not clear. When the ball ran to Aldana Cometti, Scotland's Sophie Howard lunged in. After a long VAR pause, referee Hyang Ok Ri acknowledged there had been a foul.

Alexander started behind her line, but strayed a little to soon as she sprawled to save Bonsegundo's first effort.

A second VAR review gave Bonsegundo a second chance and she eliminated the Scots.