Football: Anything less than league title will be a failure for Lion City Sailors, says Stipe Plazibat

SINGAPORE - Despite the services of the most expensive player in the history of Singapore football, Lion City Sailors coach Aurelio Vidmar is adamant he will not build his side around Diego Lopes.

The Singapore Premier League's only privatised club signed the Brazilian midfielder from Portuguese Primeira Liga side Rio Ave for €1.8 million (S$2.9 million) in January.

When asked by The Straits Times if Lopes' valuation will play a part in team selection, Vidmar, 54, said: "Absolutely not. It doesn't matter who comes in, there is always going to be big expectations at this club to perform at the highest level and achieve the ultimate goal of winning trophies.

"And whether it's a foreign player or a local player, I expect the same from everyone."

Another expectation he has is an improved defence this season.

The Sailors managed a league-high 44 goals in 14 matches last year but were less-than-stellar at the back, conceding 18 goals, more than eventual champions Albirex Niigata (14) and runners-up Tampines Rovers (11).

To address this, Vidmar has signed Brazilian defender Jorge Fellipe and also swooped for Singapore international Amirul Adli, who joins from the Stags.

The Sailors face Tampines on Saturday (March 13) on the opening day of the new campaign.

Amirul, 25, said he was impressed by his new teammates, particularly the Sailors' forward line, which includes Croatian striker Stipe Plazibat and Lions winger Faris Ramli.

He added: "They keep me on my toes in every training session. It's great for me to be facing them every week and it allows me to really improve my game, and be prepared against the rest. I doubt that they (opponents) will be as good as what we have."

The Sailors did not deliver on lofty expectations last term as they finished third and Plazibat, 31, believes that improvement is not an option but a necessity.

Citing the addition of Lopes, Fellipe and 2019 SPL Player of the Year Faris, who has joined from Malaysian club Terengganu, Plazibat said: "With this kind of a squad and the coach we have, I think anything less than winning the title would be a failure.

"We are stronger this season. We have kept the core of the squad and added well and now, everyone here knows that even a draw won't be a success and will not be accepted.

"We have to target to win everything."

He scored 18 goals last season and is eager to link up on the pitch with Brazilian playmaker Lopes and Faris, with whom he struck up a lethal partnership during the pair's previous stints at Home United and Hougang United.



"In training, I already feel like I have a good understanding with him (Lopes) and football is a universal language, so I am sure the players here are all looking forward to playing with him," said Plazibat.

"I was really happy to learn that Faris was coming here and he is another great player who will strengthen our attack."

Besides the domestic campaign, the Sailors will also be gunning for success in the Singapore Cup and the regional competition, the AFC Cup, which will kick off on June 22.

Australian Vidmar said: "We've got two players in every position and they are all fighting like dogs to be in the first team.

"We've got a healthy competition for places here and with it being a long season ahead, we've got to manage the squad and aim to do well in every competition we play in."